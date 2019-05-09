Wonderful and loving sister, wife, mother, grandmother, friend, poet, artist, and dancer passed away May 5, 2019 from complications leading to a stroke. Born June 12, 1931 in Newton, MA to Ralph and Dorothy Weston, she was the middle child of three, her younger brother Ralph predeceasing her, and is survived by her older sister Sally Norcott. She had three children - daughter Sally, sons David and wife Rocio, Bob and his wife Leslie, five grandchildren, and three great grandchildren. She passed peacefully surrounded by family.

Services will be held at the Montecito Covenant Church at 11am on Friday May 10, 2019. In lieu of flowers donations can be sent to Santa Barbara Dance Alliance, 531 E. Cota St., Santa Barbara, CA 93103.

Arrangements entrusted to Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels.