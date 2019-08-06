1926-2019

On Thursday, August 1st, 2019, Cynthia Soles Jamplis, loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away at the age of 93.

Cynthia was born on June 24, 1926 in McKeesport, Pennsylvania to Louis and Alice (Walker) Soles. At an early age, Cynthia and her family moved to Santa Barbara, California where Cynthia grew up and enjoyed the ocean and riding horses on the beach. She attended the Howard School, and later graduated from the Westlake School for Girls in Los Angeles. She attended Sarah Lawrence College before marrying Ewing Philbin, a Marine Corps aviator, during World War II. They were married at All Saints Church in Montecito, and together had three sons.

Cynthia had a great passion for life and love for her family. She was colorful, witty, and had a kind word for all people. Cynthia lived in the same house in Woodside, California for nearly 60 years, and made that home a welcoming place for her many friends and numerous family members. She loved her garden and was a longtime member of the Woodside-Atherton Garden Club, and served on the board of directors for the Strybring Arboretum in San Francisco. In addition to numerous non-profit conservation groups and charities, Cynthia was particularly active in her support of the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. She was a longtime member of Christ Episcopal Church, Portola Valley.

Cynthia travelled the world with friends and family. She was particularly proud to have been selected by the US State Department for the first womens' cultural exchange group that travelled to the Soviet Union during the post-Cold War Glasnost period.

Cynthia was preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Alice Soles; her sister, Adelaide Soles Kirkbride; her first husband of 19 years, Ewing Philbin Jr.; her second husband of 24 years, Albert Schwabacher; and her third husband of eight years, Robert Jamplis. She is survived by her three sons and daughters-in-law: Ewing and Bonney Philbin of Kenwood, California; James Philbin of Woodside, and Maria Philbin of Santa Rosa, California; and Cavin and Misty Philbin of Bow, Washington; also Theo Schwabacher and Michael Gallagher of San Francisco; Mark Jamplis of El Granada, California;, and Rodney and Tibby Jamplis Bluestone; and by twelve grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

A Memorial Service will be held at Christ Church, Portola Valley on Sunday, August 18 at 2pm.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society or the Alzheimer's Foundation of America.