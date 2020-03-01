Ventura, CA

Dale Keith Karr passed away on January 6, 2020 in Ventura, California at the age of 65.

Dale was born on May 4, 1954 to William and Lois Karr and was the 4th of 5 children. During his youth, he developed a deep interest in other countries and the cultures that went with them. As a young adult, outfitted with a bicycle and a backpack, he experienced both firsthand on a trip through Europe. When he returned to the states, he enrolled in Cal Poly and soon graduated with a degree in Landscape Architecture. At the same time, Dale fell in love with Patti Hart, they married and had a son named Brett.

While he lived and worked in the Ventura/Carpinteria area, caring for vast estates and designing new ones, it is safe to say his devotion to nature continued to grow. Starting in the late 1990s and up to his passing, Dale lived all over the western United States, looking after campgrounds in Phoenix, Monterey, and the Redwoods, just to name a few.

Dale was preceded in death by his parents, William and Lois. He is survived by his son, Brett; as well as his siblings, Bill, Mike, Ann, and Marie, in addition to several nieces and nephews.

His memorial service will be open to all at Ted Mayr Funeral Home, 3150 Loma Vista Rd., Ventura CA 93003, on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at 11:00 am.

To honor Dale's enduring appreciation of the outdoors, please direct any desired contributions to the National Park Foundation in Dale's name.

Condolences and any questions about the service may be sent to Brett at [email protected].

Arrangements are under the direction of the Ted Mayr Funeral Home.