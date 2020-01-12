Dale Richard Molesworth passed away the morning of December 16th, 2019, bringing to a close the 63-year love story of our parents. He was born on October 7th, 1933, in Colony, Kansas, to Reed Dysart Molesworth and Velma Frances Stanford. His early life was blessed and cursed as the only child of divorced parents; his grandparents raised him in a tiny town at a time when divorce was scandalous. His parents were both involved in his life as well as adding to his story in many ways over the years. He had an unusual number of opportunities and relationships in this small town that shaped his life. Helen and Hollis Kimsey, parents of his best friend Harvey, loved him like a son and took him on vacations to Yosemite and Yellowstone National Parks. Their influence on him as "plain good people" stuck with Dale throughout his life. The Kimseys were an integral part of our family until they passed away.

The friendships of his classmates lasted a lifetime as well, with many in attendance as he returned to his 50th class reunion proudly wearing his letter sweater from a school so small, there were often just enough players to field the sports teams. There were many misadventures and characters in his early life that provided the background for the countless Colony stories he told. His grandchildren have them memorized!

He worked in the pharmacy as a Soda Jerk and was well known for the sodas and malts he made. He loved a great chocolate milkshake or malt, but it was never without commentary about his unique method of making them back in the day. He also worked with his grandfather, the custodian of the school, before and after school. His favorite job was picking strawberries and getting to keep half of what he picked from a local patch. No one that spent time with him, did not know about "Colony, my home town."

Colony was his world until he met our mother. He was visiting his aunt in Wichita, Kansas, and spied this young girl in "those white shorts" next door, where our mother, Carol, was visiting her grandmother at the time. They never stopped writing letters to each other as her Navy family relocated around the country. Dale enlisted in the Army during the Korean War after finishing his first year of college. He always told the story of one of the other recruits in his group who was offered a clerk typist position in Germany when they were getting their assignments. The soldier had no interest in going to Germany and offered to trade his spot with our Dad. He took the spot shipping out to Germany as a typing clerk; the other guy ended up in Korea. His ability to type well on a manual typewriter gave him an incredible opportunity to see Europe and probably saved his life.

When he returned from the service, he worked various jobs around Colony, and then, after years of correspondence, he bought a diamond ring and set out for California where the girl in the white shorts was in nursing school. He left with little more than his grandparents' blessing. He said he never had an alternate plan if she said no! They eloped December 27th, 1956. He often said, " Marrying her was the best thing I ever did.", and he was correct! He graduated from Kansas State University in 1960 with a business degree, and remained a proud alumnus. He followed Kansas State football and basketball with a vengeance.

Their first redhead, Brenda, was born in 1957 in Oakland, California. In 1960 they gave birth to a set of conjoined twin daughters, also redheads that lived only a few hours. In those years there was no way to detect the twins were conjoined before they were born, and our mother nearly died during delivery. Dale and Carol were devastated by the loss, but in 1962, Gayle was born in Kansas City, Missouri, and miraculously arrived with ten toes and fingers and red hair. The family was complete.

Dale worked as a California Highway Patrol Dispatcher on the Bay Bridge, a buyer for Macy's in Kansas City, a traveling salesman for the Hickock Company after a move to Wichita. Our mother did not like him on the road so much, and unbeknownst to him, began submitting applications for jobs she saw in the paper. One of those applications led him to a position as the Assistant Administrator of the Wichita Clinic, forever changing his career path, and our ability to stay in one place!

He went on to manage medical clinics in Mankato, Minnesota, Hattiesburg, Mississippi, San Luis Obispo, California, Tucson, Arizona, Columbia, Missouri, Tulsa, Oklahoma, Santa Monica, California, Modesto, California and finally Bowling Green, Kentucky. He served as an officer in the MGMA for many years. In each city they lived, they found new friends, and their homes always had our mom's signature unbleached muslin curtains and beautiful flowers.

While living in Mississippi, Dale fulfilled a dream of earning his pilot's license and delighted in going up into "the wild blue yonder" as his father had done during WWI. He never could convince our mother to take a flight with him, however! He was the proud owner of two airplanes in his lifetime. He recalled when they moved to California into a house with a swimming pool. "Oh, I wish my grandparents could see me now; they would not believe this." They retired to Buellton, California, in 1996, where Gayle and her family lived. Dale didn't stay retired long and became involved in city politics serving on the Buellton City Council for two terms. He was as proud of Buellton as he was of Colony! He was a voracious reader and loved history, often loaning books and loving a great discussion on anything.

Carol died suddenly on June 4th, 2019. His life as he knew it, stopped that day. Our Dad was never "him" without her, thus the chosen pictures of the two of them. He also never took off his wedding ring in all those years of marriage; it was that important to him. The next six months went quickly and included a move to an assisted living facility, quickly followed by a move to memory care, and finally, hospice.

We took lots of long drives, ate sinfully delicious meals, drank good wine, and he had chocolate milkshakes on a near-daily basis. We decided to enjoy the time, forget cholesterol, and he would be with mom soon. He kept his humor and willingly endured the changes to his life, but never quit looking and longing for our mother. Their 63rd Wedding Anniversary was December 27th, so they ended up never being apart on their special day. The afternoon after Daddy passed away, we went to Montano De Oro Beach, a family favorite, and everywhere we looked we found heart-shaped rocks, beach glass, and shells. We think it was our parents letting us know they were together again.

Daddy, Grandpa, and Poppy as he was known to his family lived a great life. He is survived by a family that he adored, and as he always told us, "Mama and I are so darn proud of each and every one of you." His two redheads were at his side in his last days, who were busy fielding all of the calls, videos, and messages sent by his grandchildren and great-grandchildren to say goodbye. Brenda and John Sageng, of Carthage Missouri. Their children Brittany Coons (Chad) West Jordan, Utah, Caitlin Sageng (Rey), Phoenix, Arizona, Evan Sageng, Seattle, Washington, Halley Hale (Edwin) Lees Summit, Missouri. Gayle and Art Mercado of Buellton, California. Their children Catherine Uhl (Paul), Solvang, California, and Trey Mercado (Ashley), Lompoc, California.

There are eight great-grandchildren with two redheads among the bunch so far, with another baby due in May. Tristan, Aidan and Madeline Coons, Justice and Isabella Brathwaite, Jeffrey Uhl (his favorite little visitor and milkshake delivery boy after his move), E.J. Hale, and Kinsley Jo Mercado. His younger sisters, Carole Scott of Lawrence, Kansas, and Mary Kline (Bill) of Clay Center, Kansas, sister-in-law Nancy Callahan (Jim) of Grass Valley, Arizona, and brother-in-law Tom Lewis (Sara) of Scottsdale, Arizona as well as nieces, nephews and cousins.

Many people made the last part of our parents' journey better: their caring friends and neighbors at Ranch Club Mobile Estates; Dr. William Heringer, who provided kind, compassionate care throughout the years; the staff of the Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital was always welcoming and reassuring; the team of Merrill Gardens Assisted Living and Memory Care for allowing dignity and support for our Dad in his last days; and VNA Health for their hospice care.

There will be no services. A celebration of life held for our mother in June, felt in many ways as though it was for both of them, and Daddy got to be there! As they wished, Dale and Carol's ashes will be interred together at Ballard Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made in their name to The Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital Foundation.