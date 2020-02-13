In Memory

DANIEL E. HENDERSON, III

June 26th, 1949 - February 18th, 2019

In Memory of Daniel E. Henderson III - My Lovely Father

Dear Dad,

It has been one year since you have left us, but we still feel and see all the signs of you all around. I love and miss you so dearly.

My father lost his battle to lung cancer on February 18th, 2019. My heart hurts and my tears are running down my cheeks. We stood for each other. I will miss you every day, every night, and every time. I miss your voice, your steadfast counsel was nice just to talk to you about anything and everything. I miss your smile; I miss your smell; I miss your hugs; I miss your jokes; and I miss how much you made me feel I was a worthy son. It hurts, but when I think of the memories together - our hunting, fishing, vacations, being out on the lake, up on the property, taking walks, being by the ocean, holidays, and you being there for all my life achievements. I feel incredibly blessed. I still don't believe you are gone. But I believe that Jesus Christ needed you in his kingdom to be a helping angel. To me death changes everything, and time changes nothing. The wisdom in your advice will never be forgotten.

Dad, I miss you as much today as I did the day you passed. You have been my hardest goodbye. See you on the other side.

Love always,

Your son Stephen, your daughter-in-law Skye, your grandson Lucas, and family.