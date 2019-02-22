June 26, 1949 - February 18, 2019 age 69 of Santa Barbara, California, passed away in the late afternoon of 2/18 after a long, heroic battle with lung cancer. He is at rest in the loving arms of our Eternal Father. Daniel was the only son of Daniel and Enza Henderson, Jr. who made Santa Barbara their home from 1966 thru 2010. Dan grew up in an Air Force family, with many Air Force bases as their home over two decades. Dan had new schools each year of his life growing up in places like: Florida, Ilinois, Rabat, Morroco, Tripoli, Libya, Paris, France, Montgomery, Alabama, Springfield, Virginia, Vandenberg Air Force Base, California and finally, Santa Barbara, California where his parents retired from the military and his father set up private law practice. Dan attended San Marcos High School and graduated from University of California at Santa Barbara with a major in political science. He then decided to become an attorney, just like his father and attended the U.S. International University and California Western University, attaining his law degree in 1974. He was a member of the Order of Barristers, Phi Delta Phi and the Santa Barbara County Bar Association. He also served in the U.S. Army Reserves. Dan's specialty was Insurance Defense Law and Litigation. He was also a member of the American Board of Trial Advocates. Dan was a well-known attorney and well-respected among his peers for many years of practicing the law. He was an avid outdoorsman spending time hunting and fishing, he also loved traveling and caring for his garden. But besides being very successful as an attorney, he was a beloved father to Stephen Daniel Henderson, great son to his parents, loving brother to his sisters Beatrice, Pamela and Monique and much loved uncle to many nephews and nieces. His sense of humor and quick wit endeared him to many, many friends and family members.

Cherishing the memories of Dan are his loving son Stephen and daughter-in-law Skye, who are soon to be parents to Lucas Daniel Henderson. In addition, he is survived by Kay Mavar-Henderson, long time companion and friend. Sons' Anthony Scognamillo and wife Gina, Frank Scognamillo and wife Jessica. Grandchildren Anthony Jr. and wife Alexa, Jacob, Grace, Frankie, Kendal, and great-grandson Damian. Dan will also be dearly missed by his surviving sister Beatrice (Bebe) Henderson-Carrico, her husband David Carrico and their children Nicole, David Jr., Justin and families. Dan's nephew Barrett Cordero and his wife Catherine and daughter Felicity will miss Dan. Also he will be missed by Richard Terry DeMaria, his brother-in-law of Santa Barbara and his children Danny, Richie, Anthony and Pamela DeMaria.

Dan was preceded in death by younger sisters Pamela Henderson-Cordero and Monique Henderson-DeMaria, as well as his parents Daniel and Enza Henderson.

Viewing will be February 25, 2019 from 9 A.M. thru 5 P.M. at Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels, Sola Street, Santa Barbara, California. Services will be at Free Methodist Church, 1435 Cliff Drive, Santa Barbara, California at 10:30 A.M. February 26, 2019. Internment will be at Santa Barbara Cemetery following the service.