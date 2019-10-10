In Memory of

DANIEL MONZON-HERNANDEZ

February 10, 1953 - October 10, 2018

One year ago on October 10, 2018, our beloved Daniel went home to heaven. He was surrounded by family in his home as he passed away peacefully in his sleep, at the young age of 65.

Daniel was born in Mexico City on February 10, 1953 to Tomasa and Porfirio Monzon Hernandez. In 1986, he moved his family to the U.S. in search of a better life, and he settled in Santa Barbara, where he worked as a cook/chef for many years. Daniel's passion in life was his family and cooking. He worked at several well-established Italian restaurants in Santa Barbara and Ojai. His love for cooking was so deep, he would cook all day at work and then go home to do the same for his family. In October of 2010, Daniel moved to Oxnard where he continued to work as a cook until his health forced him to retire in the early part of 2018.

Daniel will be remembered for so many wonderful traits: He loved to draw, tell jokes, and he had an infectious laugh. He was genuine, kind, generous, welcoming of everyone who he came across, and there was never a day that he did not have a big smile on his face. Daniel loved making others feel happy and he treated everyone like family- whether he'd known them for 15 years or for 5 minutes. He adored his daughter and grandchildren, and he very much loved to spoil them. He was an absolutely amazing Dad, Grandpa, Brother, Uncle, Godfather, and Friend, and he would have been as much of an amazing great-grandfather to his first great-grandchild, due in March 2020. We will always remember his amazing homemade omelette stations and delicious recipes, and they will continue to be passed down for generations.

Daniel is survived by his only daughter, Miriam (Jose Javier) Jimenez; his beloved grandchildren, Brian E. Jimenez, Christian J. (Allysa Briseno) Jimenez, and Amaya S. Jimenez; and his siblings, Jose Luis (Angeles) Monzon-Quiroz, Porfirio Monzon, Rosa (Amado) Bravo-Monzon, Guadalupe (Mario) Portillo-Monzon, Pilar (Enrique) Alarcon-Monzon, Lourdes (Adrian) Ramos-Monzon, and Martha (Luis Miguel) Serna-Monzon.

Daniel is preceded in death by his son, Roberto Carlos Monzon; parents, Tomasa and Porfirio Monzon-Hernandez; brothers Joselito Monzon, Juan Monzon; and sisters, Ma. Luisa Monzon and Magdalena Monzon-Bernal.

He is tremendously missed by all, but he will never be forgotten!

Remembrance mass for Daniel will be held on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at 9:45 a.m., at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, 500 N. Juanita Ave. Oxnard, CA. A celebration of life will follow at 11:30 a.m., at Roger Jones, 2864 Jourdan St., Oxnard, CA