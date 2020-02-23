Danny Torres passed away peacefully at home with his family and friends by his side on February 9, 2020. He was born in Santa Barbara on December 6, 1943 to Jesus and Alfreda Torres. Danny attended SBHS and graduated in 1962, shortly after he began working for The City of SB Public Works Dept. He retired from The City after 41 years. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Yolanda Torres, daughters; Olivia Mack (Husband Chris); Marissa Flores (Husband Arturo); grandchildren; Matthew Torres, Nathaniel Macias and Ysabella Mack. He is also survived by his brother, Manuel Torres (Juanita); Becky Torres Brackett (James) and Irma Torres Lazorwitz (Lewis). We appreciate all of the out pour of condolences and support. Rosary will be held February 27 at 6pm and Mass will be held February 28 at 10am both at Our Lady of Sorrows.