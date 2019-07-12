11/21/32 - 6/19/19

David was born in Banner Elk, North Carolina to Sam and Pearl Horton. He graduated from West Point Academy in 1956. He moved to Santa Barbara after serving 12 years in the U.S. Army, ranked as Lieutenant Colonel. He then worked as a stockbroker, manager and Regional Vice President for various stockbroker firms. He retired after 35 years. David was preceded in death by his parents, older brother, Fuller, and his daughter, Susan. He is survived by his wife Cathie, his sister, Betty Wright, his son, David (Butch) Jr., daughter, Mary Harmon (Tommy), stepson, Michael Knapp, and grandson, Mathew Harmon. He was a man of good character and admired by many throughout his life. Per his wishes, family services will be private.