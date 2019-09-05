David Miles Roberts, born March 24 1940 and died in the early morning of August 30 2019 after a very long battle with Lewy Body Dementia.

David was born in Coalinga California, moved to Redondo Beach as a teenager where he attended Mira Costa High School and played Football and Baseball, he graduated in 1958. He entered the Army in 1963, assigned to Army Security and spent time in Hawaii and Japan. He met the love of his life Marlene in Santa Maria 1966. They married in Santa Barbara on November 18, 1967. He loved playing softball and soccer. David retired from the Santa Barbara Fire Department as Captain in 1996. He was an active 32 year member and served as Exalted Ruler from 2002-2003 of Santa Barbara Elks Lodge 613.

He is preceded in death by his parents George and Thelma Roberts, and his nephew Brian Layton. He is survived by his wife of 51 years Marlene and their only child Tracie (TC), as well as his sister Nixon Lawrence and his brother Kenneth Roberts, nieces, nephews and A LOT of great friends. The family would like to thank the entire staff of Country Gardens for their kindness and care of David. And thanks to Assisted Hospice Care.

A Celebration of his wonderful life will be held at the Santa Barbara Elks lodge 150 N. Kellogg Ave on Friday September 27 from 1-4.

(Cowboy hats are encouraged)

"We live in the hearts we leave behind"