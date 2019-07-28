David Paul Doerner passed away on Sunday, June 2, at the age of 95. David was born in Santa Barbara on November 8, l923 to Victor Andrew and Dorothy Elizabeth Doerner. He was the eldest of four sons.

David was predeceased by his wife Margo Mae Doerner (nee Ritz) in 2004, whom he met and while serving in Hawaii as an Army Air Force fighter pilot during World War II (468th Fighter Squadron, 508th Fighter Group) and by his three brothers, Victor, John and Richard.

David is survived by his daughter, Khulda Bat Sarah and his son-in-law, Moshe ben Asher, by his two grandchildren, Christina Petrucci and Joseph Petrucci, by his two great grandchildren, Baylee Petrucci and Joshua Petrucci, and by many nieces and nephews.

David worked for the Southern Pacific RR as a ticket agent before the war, continuing after the war until 1961. In 1958 he began geology studies at UCSB, earning his BA in 1963 and an MA in geology in 1968. He worked as a Senior Museum Scientist at UCSB until 1979. From 1979 until his retirement, he worked as an Environmental Geologist for Santa Barbara County.

David received a number of commendations for service in the Air Force: the Asiatic Pacific Service Medal, the America Campaign Medal, and the World War II Victory Medal. He was honored as the Outstanding Senior in Geology (1963). He also served as the President of the Santa Barbara Underseas Foundation (1971-72), and he served many years as a volunteer photographer of the SB Art Association.

David is remembered most of all for his lifelong habit of lovingly caring for family members, friends and even strangers in need.

A memorial service is to be held on August 6 at 11 A.M at Welch-Ryce-Haider, 15 E. Sola Street in Santa Barbara. The service is to be conducted by Deacon Nicholas P. Curran.

A thank you to all of those who helped David to live to his 95th year: Dr. Bruce McFadden, Dr. Alexis Dougherty, Dr. Wilson Woo, Dr. Thomas Allyn, Dr. John D. Kunz, Dr. Sophie Deng of UCLA Medical Center, the Visiting Nurses of Visiting Nurse and Hospice Care of Santa Barbara, and terrific friends and neighbors, especially Norm Krohn.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Visiting Nurse and Hospice Care of Santa Barbara via their web site (www.vnhcsb.org) and clicking on Make a Gift.