David Stephen Eck, age 64, of Solvang, CA; passed away at home on July 10, 2019. He was born on September 8, 1954 in Hemet, CA to August and Shirley Eck. In 1969 his family moved to Lompoc, CA where he graduated from Lompoc High School in 1972. After graduation, he joined the U.S. Air Force and served during the Vietnam War.

In 1980 David graduated from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo with a Bachelor's Degree In Business (Accounting) becoming a Certified Public Accountant. David worked over 30 years with the Defense Contract Audit Agency (DCAA) as a top-tiered auditor at field, regional and headquarters offices. His employment at the DCAA required extensive travel and during that time, he earned his Master's Degree in Administration from Central Michigan University. After his retirement from the DCAA, he joined the accounting firm Dixon Hughes Goodman (Tysons, VA) as a Director (CPA) where he remained employed until his passing. He was also a member of Old Mission Santa Inez and the Knights of Columbus.

David married Melissa Bornhoft in 1980 and they raised two children, Karl and Katrina. The family lived in San Jose, CA; Santa Cruz, CA; Lompoc, CA; Woodbridge, VA; and Flower Mound, TX returning to their home base to Solvang, CA in 2010.

David enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, especially barbecues; viewing sporting events, specifically Raiders football; listening to Neil Young music; observing wildlife; walking on the beach with his Australian Shepherd Neil; tasting food at farmer's markets and festivals; gardening; and was an avid reader.

His mother Shirley Crane and brothers Michael and Timothy Eck predeceased David. David is survived by his wife of 39 1/2 years Melissa Eck, Solvang, CA; son Karl Eck (Courtney) of Hillsboro, OR; daughter Katrina Cleveland (Walker) of New Braunfels, TX; and granddaughter Raelynn Love Eck. He is also survived by his father and step mother August "Jack" and Rose Eck of Lompoc, CA; sisters Sheree Aulman (Lee) of Solvang, CA; Ann Scott (Jeff) of Baden, PA; and Nikki Dotson (Larry) of Lompoc, CA; and brothers Richard Eck of Glendale, AZ and Matthew Austin of Nipomo, CA. In addition, numerous nieces and nephews survive him.

David was a "cool guy" recently growing his thick, wavy hair to his shoulders driving around the Santa Ynez Valley in his truck with his beloved dog Neil by his side after a professional career of groomed hair and business attire. He was a very generous, caring, and spiritual man. He will always be remembered and greatly missed by his family and friends.

Memorial services will be held on Friday, July 26, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Bethania Lutheran Church located at 603 Atterdag Road, Solvang, CA with a reception to follow in the Church hall.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Visiting Nurses and Hospice Care of Santa Barbara or a .

