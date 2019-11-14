Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Stuart Woodland. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

March 7, 1967 - October 23, 2019 David Stuart Woodland, a much-beloved husband, friend, brother, uncle and colleague, died peacefully on October 23, 2019 in Santa Barbara after his long and brave battle with cancer. He was 52 years old. Davey, as he was known, was born in Santa Monica on March 7, 1967, son of Irwin F. Woodland and Sally Duffy Woodland. He graduated from Pacific Palisades High School in 1985. Growing up in Pacific Palisades CA, Davey loved the ocean, and worked to become a PADI certified scuba instructor. After teaching in the Los Angeles and Ventura areas, Davey settled in Santa Barbara where he started his career with Truth Aquatics in the early 1990s. Davey obtained his US Coast Guard Master's license, and acted as Captain of all three Truth Aquatics vessels during his career, treating people to grand sea adventures on island and scuba expeditions. It was at this time that he met his future wife, Kristin Shamordola. Davey and Kristin were married on August 9th, 2018 and lived in Goleta, CA. Davey was an exceedingly thoughtful, generous and robust individual. He cared for both of his parents at the end of their lives. Davey had a gift of making everyone he met feel special. He would effortlessly put the needs of others before his own and frequently delighted with his lightening quick wit and rascally sense of humor. Davey loved music and one of his biggest joys was thundering away on his many bass guitars playing with friends, family and various bands. He was adored by many and will be greatly missed.

Published in The Santa Barbara News-Press Online Edition from Nov. 14 to Nov. 18, 2019

