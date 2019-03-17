Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dean Viker.

Dean Viker, 82, died Monday, March 11, 2019 in Boise, ID following a heart attack. His wife Patricia preceded him in death, in 2013. Dean is survived by his three children and their spouses: Kim and Sharol Viker, Forrest and Christina Viker, and Cindy and Charles Adam. Dean is also survived by nine grandchildren and their spouses: Dean and Carrie Viker, Zak and Erin Viker, Nicole and Ken Griesi, Cole and Lauren Viker, Kali and Jordan Gass, Lafe Viker, Luke Viker, Holly Adam, and Clay Adam, as well as 10 great- grandchildren.

Dean was born in the rural community of Ada, Minnesota on June 20, 1936. He married his high school sweetheart, Patricia (Pat) Jean Strock on June 18, 1954, and together they took over Patricia's family farm and born three children.

In 1967 Dean and Pat moved their family to the Santa Ynez Valley. Dean supported his family by farming and then starting and operating Peterson Farm Machinery, until they saved enough to open their own farm equipment business, Viker Tractor, in 1977 in Santa Maria, CA. They operated the family business and were active members of the community until their retirement in 2004.

Dean and Pat were avid pilots, flying one of their two planes up and down the coast and across the country. They loved food, travel, and the outdoors, spending much of their free time hunting, fishing, and shooting. They took delight in sharing these experiences with others, especially family and friends.

A Graveside service will be held at 1:00pm on Friday, March 22, 2019 at Oak Hill Cemetery, 2560 Baseline Avenue, Ballard, CA. Location of Celebration of life to follow will be announced at gravesite.

Loper Funeral Chapel, Directors.