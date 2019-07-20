Dennis B. Aubrey passed away on July 12, 2019, age 70. He was a stage and film director, author, businessman, and humanitarian. He co-founded Via Lucis Press, photographing and publishing books and a blog about French Romanesque churches.

Dennis is survived by his wife, PJ McKey Aubrey of Hide-A-Way Hills, OH; mother Lucille Aubrey of CA; brother David Aubrey and John Aubrey of MA; sister Ann Aubrey Hanson of CA; step-children Sarah Tone of MA and Andrew Tone of CA; and a flock of nephews and nieces. Father Donald Aubrey and brother Stephen Aubrey passed away before him.