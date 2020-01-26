Dennis was born December 30, 1938 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to Eva Pfeiffer and Henry Roeder. He passed away on November 14, 2019. Dennis moved to Santa Barbara in the summer of 1972, with his wife Sandra, who worked for General Motors, Delco Electronics Division. Dennis worked for several companies in Santa Barbara, including Haagen Printing, and at Vandenberg Air Force Base. In his spare time Dennis loved doing crossword puzzles and playing tennis and golf. He also enjoyed playing racquetball at the Santa Barbara Athletic Club.

Dennis was preceded in death by his wife Sandra, who passed away in 2015.

He is survived by son Jeffrey (Kim) Roeder, daughter Tracy (Jack) Coy and grandchildren, Kelly (Tom) Shellhart, John (Rhiannon) Roeder, Katie Coy and Heather (Kyle) Dodder, great-grandchildren Madalyn and Jack Shellhart and Farrah and Hazel Roeder, four sisters and a brother in the Midwest, sister-in-law Beverly (Mike) Kundracik, and many nieces and nephews. Dennis also leaves behind many friends in Santa Barbara, as well as in Wisconsin, and Fort Myers, Florida.

Dennis will be remembered in a private gathering of family and friends to celebrate his life.