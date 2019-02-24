Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dennis Leo Green.

Dennis Leo Green, 64, of Santa Barbara died at home on February 7, 2019 after an 8 month battle with brain cancer.

Dennis was born in Hollywood, California, the son of John and Peggy (Flynn) Green. After graduating from Crespi Carmelite High School and Pierce College, a lifelong career in food service led him from managing Chart Houses in California and Hawaii to opening his own restaurant, the Blue Shark Bistro, in downtown Santa Barbara.

A lover of golf, Dennis was an active member of La Cumbre Country Club for twenty-five years. He shared his love of the sport for over thirteen years as a UCSB recreational golf instructor, and as assistant coach to Laguna Blanca School's golf team.

Dennis is survived by his wife, Christine, and their son, Stewart. He is also survived by his brothers Mike (Bridgett), Pat (Bonnie), and Tim, and his sister Mary (Scott), as well as many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.

A celebration of Dennis' life will be held at La Cumbre Country Club on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 3:00 PM. RSVP to [email protected] In lieu of flowers, the family requests you make a gift to Emilio Nares Foundation, 2650 Truxtun Road, 202, San Diego, CA 92106, or a .