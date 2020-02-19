Diane Marie Cruz Esparza Espinoza, 79, died in her sleep on February 4, 2020. She was born September 21, 1940 in Santa Barbara, CA, the daughter of Merced and Esther (Garcia) Cruz.

Unfortunately, Diane's formal education was cut short due to her youthful marriage. She was gifted with a swift mind and a beautiful intelligence. Diane used her knowledge to help others as a Christian phone counselor for TBN and for running a successful nursery business in Fallbrook, CA. She was a fine homemaker and taught her children to cook and clean and run a household.

In addition to her parents, her husbands, Ben Esparza and Eddie Espinoza; her youngest son, Thomas Daniel Espinoza; her grandson Salvador Esparza; and her long-time companion, Reinhold Mittlested, predeceased her.

Surviving her are: her brother, Charles Russell Garcia and his children Lisa Marie, Brian and Wesley; and her sister Barbara; her children: Ben and Rosemarie Esparza, and their children Kaylani and Travis, Dennis and Ann Lynette (Esparza) Winton and their children Daniel, Lisa and David, and Jeffrey A. Esparza (Cindy, Gloria, and Julianne) with their children, Gilbert, Diane Marie, Rita, Alicia, Antynette, Jeff (JR), Ruben, and Jesse. Further, she is survived by 25 great grandchildren: Jacob, Kylie, Caleb, Olivia, Layla, Christian, Jimmy, Janice, Aaliyah, Sarina, Alanna, Mikey, Jade, Mariah, David, Junior, Mateo, Bennie, Sophia, Konner, Shon, Tristan, Phyniix, Phallyn, and Phierce.

A celebration of life remembrance will be held gravesite on Friday, February 21, 2020 at Goleta Cemetery (44 S. San Antonio Rd., Goleta, CA 93110) at 10 am. Officiated by Steve Urzua. A reception will immediately follow at Goleta Valley Community Center 5679 Hollister Avenue, Goleta, CA 93117. Lunch will be provided and we would love to have you join us to celebrate this very unique woman!

Those who wish to remember Diane in a special way should take a moment to tell someone you love them, for she would be well pleased.