Early morning July 7, 2019 Dianne Cooper- Warren surrounded by her family past away at her home in Santa Barbara.

Dianne was born to blind parents and grew up in a multiracial neighborhood in Los Angeles. Because of her childhood she became a caring and accepting person. She always had many children around her, whether they were her own or others in need.

She worked for the night counseling center, NCA, Deveraux, and the Shelter for Battered Women.

She is survived by her husband Chuck, children Scott, Bonnie and Tami, 8 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, Dianne supported St. Judes and ( ).