Dolores Gonzalez, a loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Tuesday, October 29, 2019. Dolores was born on May 1, 1933 in San Antonio TX, and moved to Santa Barbara in 1936. She attended Dolores Elementary Catholic School and graduated from Santa Barbara High School. She met the love of her life, Edward Rey Gonzalez and they were married March 17, 1951. She is survived by her husband of 68 years, Edward; children, Ray (Eileen) Gonzalez, Rachel (Rick) Lopez, David Gonzalez and Yolanda (Pepe) Marquez; sisters, Julie (Al) Romero and Bertha Castelo; 7 grandchildren, Ricky Lopez, Raquel (Ben) Chrestenson, Raymond Lopez, Jessica and Richelle Villapañia and Kristina and Mychal Gonzalez; and 6 great grandchildren, Austin, Alyssa, Jayce, Bella, Mila, and Gracie.

Dolores was employed by the Community Action Commission in 1968. In 1972, she became a Health Services Aide for the Santa Barbara County Health Department and retired in 1995 to become a full-time grandmother. All her children made her so happy; she loved us all with all her heart as we all loved her the same. We will miss and love you forever.

The Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at 10:00 a.m., at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church followed by interment at Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Pueblo del Rey Funeral Services.