A 9th generation Santa Barbaran, Dolores "Lollie" Munoz (Castro) was born to Fidencio & Angelina Castro on March 26, 1941. After a prolonged illness, with loved ones at her bedside, she passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 12, into heaven. She is preceded in passing by her parents, daughter Victoria Munoz, sister Connie and other family members.

Dolores grew up in San Francisco and Santa Barbara where she met her husband Daniel (Danny) Munoz, she was a proud graduate of Santa Barbara Business College and worked for several retailers until retirement. Following her twin sister Marys' passion for the arts, she dabbled in drawing and painting in her spare time. Her eclectic and artful home was an expression of her outgoing personality. She was a strong spirit and those who friended her knew they had a friend for life. Her big smile and bold laugh will forever be remembered by those who loved her.

Dolores leaves behind her husband Danny, her sons Richard, Daniel (Jr), and Manuel (Baby), many grandchildren and great grandchildren, sisters Mary and Angie, brothers James and Robert and many extended family and friends. Lollie/Mom/Grandma we will always remember your graciousness, your open hospitality, your love for family, friends and life.

Viewing will be Friday, January 17, from 5-7PM at Starbuck-Lind Mortuary in Lompoc, California. Rosary will follow at 7PM at Starbuck-Lind Mortuary. Funeral Mass will be 9AM on Saturday January 18, at Queen of Angels Catholic Church in Lompoc, California. Committal will follow immediately after the Mass at Lompoc Evergreen Cemetery. A reception will follow the committal at Events Mission Valley in Lompoc, California. If sending flowers, remember that Lollie loved roses of every color imaginable.