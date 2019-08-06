1929 - 2019

Dolores R. Ortega entered eternity to be with our Savior on July 31, 2019, at her home in Santa Barbara with family by her side.

Dolores grew up in beautiful Chapala, Jalisco, México, then came to the United States and proudly became a U.S. citizen, which afforded her a life in Santa Barbara where she raised her family and loved her grandchildren.

She devoted her life to the Lord and was a living example of her faith. She was a member of her church for over 50 years and came to love many friends as family; be it in teaching classes, leading worship or by training others to make her famous authentic tamales. Dolores greatly blessed the church and its missions around the world.

Dolores had a love for our Savior, her family, studying the Bible, and enjoyed cooking, listening to gospel music, The Three Tenors, Il Volo, and tending to her esteemed rose garden. We are thankful that in 1997 she lived to experience her greatest dream of visiting the Holy Land.

As a devoted wife and mother, she took great pleasure in making a warm and welcoming home for all who entered.

Preceded in death by her stillborn daughter Rebecca and sons William "Billy" and Herman Jr. "Tony," Dolores is survived by her husband of 72 years Herman B. Ortega and children Rosa Nicholson, Anne (Bill) Solomon, Rachel Ortega (Hamid) Azam and Linda Orozco.

She is also survived by her siblings near and far, nieces, nephews, 24 grandchildren and generations beyond, including extended family.

Her strength, integrity, wisdom and laughter will be deeply missed; we will always cherish the memories we had with her.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. today (Tuesday), Aug. 6, at the Santa Barbara Cemetery Chapel with burial immediately following. On Sunday, Aug. 11, the celebration memorial service will be held at 5 p.m. at Church of God of Prophecy, 1735 San Andres St. (nearby parking is limited, please arrive early).