Dolores Vigna died peacefully, in her sleep on May 27, 2019 in Goleta, California at the age of 87. Dolores is survived by her children, Eric Vigna, Katherine Archibald, and Greg Vigna; sibling, Jacqueline Muth and her 10 grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Anthony Vigna, father, Star High, mother, Anne High, granddaughter, Camille Vigna and daughter, Elizabeth.

Dolores was born on August 11, 1931 in Reading, Pennsylvania to Star and Anne High. She graduated from Albright College and went on to earn a Master's Degree in Counseling from Stanford University. She met her eventual husband, Anthony Vigna from Gilroy, California while they were both employed at San Marcos High School and married in 1961 at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Montecito. Soon after, the couple welcomed 3 children into their home and settled in beautiful Santa Barbara, California.

Dolores began a career as an English teacher in Pennsylvania, but after earning her counseling degree in California, decided that she had had enough of the harsh eastern winters. She worked as a guidance counselor at San Marcos High School for several years prior to marriage and was a stay-at-home mother for ten years before re-entering the workforce. She worked as an administrative assistant at the Montecito Bank and finished her career as a teacher and counselor with Santa Barbara City College Adult Education.

Dolores was a devoted wife and mother and enjoyed attending her children's various sporting events and taking care of her family. She loved the ocean, gardening, solving the daily crossword puzzle and admiring the beautiful blue Santa Barbara sky. But, most of all, she loved her husband, Anthony, to whom she was married for 57 years. Anthony and Dolores enjoyed traveling, eating out at the many wonderful Santa Barbara restaurants and going to the movies. They took care of each other throughout their long lives together and were wonderful role models for their children and grandchildren.

At Dolores' request, services will be private. The family would like to thank the caregivers at Mariposa at Ellwood Shores and Assisted Hospice for their care and dedication.