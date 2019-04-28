Don Jorge Ben-Hur Peña left us on Sunday the 14th of April 2019 with 87 years under his belt and more life experiences than we can begin to tell. Born 1931 in Puerto Tejada, Colombia to Doña Paulina, he started life with no spoon at all, no education, no shoes, and no father to speak of.

He learned the jewelry trade at a young age despite all odds and thanks to a series of fortunate events. He carried that skill in his back pocket throughout his adventures. Every ounce of him was ambitious and he ate failure for breakfast because with each venture he knew the worst-case scenario is still worlds better than where he had started.

Singer, actor, model, jeweler, developer, entrepreneur, lover, husband, father, friend, he was a lot of things to a lot of people, but looking back, his most powerful achievement is that of role model and mentor. His life is the embodiment of the American Dream and his unrelenting ethics, generosity, and planning along the way still surprises us. He was big and he was good and we all thought he was going to live forever.

He is survived by his wife Nicole, his daughter Marina, his son Christopher, and he is deeply proud of his two grandchildren Hunter and Oliver.

His life will be celebrated and he will be missed.