Don was born 2-5-1968 and passed away 3-6-2020. It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Donald Christopher Cook, AKA Donny AKA Gagoon. Our family is heartbroken by this loss and we are missing him tremendously. Don was one of the kindest people you would ever want to meet. We think his sister-in-law Jennifer said it best... "His beautiful, gentle spirit, sweet nature and kindness has touched us all."Don was incredibly intelligent, particularly with IT stuff and could literally fix anything electronic or mechanical. He was also an inventive and self-taught musician who loved to play guitar. Don was the guitarist in a punk band called Anti-Krieg in the '80s and still spoke of those times with enthusiasm. He also had an amazing facility with languages. He was fluent in Farsi and near-fluent in Spanish. Don loved his family, especially his daughter Arianna. She was his reason to continue to fight through his struggles and keep going. Don spent time with his mom Sherry almost every day, sharing meals, seeing movies, watching soccer... Her loss feels enormous. Though he didn't stay well-connected to friends from his youth, he thought of and spoke of them often. Don was very caring and never hesitated to help others. His wit and sense of humor kept his friends and family laughing, even in tough times. Don worked as an IT Specialist for several years, managed a restaurant in Santa Barbara where he developed his "foodie" traits, and for the last two+ years he worked at Trader Joe's in Rancho Bernardo. We will be forever grateful to TJ's for loving and supporting Don and for giving him a job he loved and friends he enjoyed working with. Don was preceded in death by his brother Ronnie Cook. He is survived by his daughter Arianna Cook, his parents Ron and Sherry Cook, his siblings Rich and Angela Cook, his former wives Afshan Baptista and Eileen Randall, and step-children Taylor and Jordan Randall. "I am so proud to be your daughter. My heart is broken into a million pieces, but I take comfort in knowing you're at peace and with God. I will miss you forever, but I know you are always with me. I love you always, daddy"- Arianna. For information about Don's memorial or any other information, please email [email protected] or call/text 530-966-1646.

