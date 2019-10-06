Celebration of Life DONALD J. GULLETTE Please join family and friends in the Celebration of Don Gullette's Life on Sunday, 10/13/2019 at 2:30 PM at Calvary Chapel Santa Barbara 1 N Calle Cesar Chavez Ste 21, Santa Barbara 93103. <font color=white in memory, obituaries, in memory, obituaries, in memory, obituaries, in memory, obituaries, in memory, obituaries, in memory, obituaries, in memory, obituaries, in memory, obituaries, in memory, obituaries, in memory, obituaries, in memory, obituaries, in memory, obituaries