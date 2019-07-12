Donald J. Gullette (86) peacefully passed away in his sleep on July 5, 2019, while under the compassionate care of Serenity House. Don's Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. The family would like to thank Visiting Nurse and Hospice Foundation and all their Staff for their warm hearts, thoughtful minds, and souls of grace. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in memory of Don to: Serenity House, Care of VNHC Foundation, 509 E Montecito St. Suite 200, Santa Barbara, CA 93103.