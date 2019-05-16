February 27, 1954 - May 8, 2019

Donna Quaglia, Santa Barbara, California, passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of Wednesday, May 8, 2019 after a long illness. Donna, daughter of Omero and Maria Quaglia, is survived by her three siblings, Donald Quaglia; Gloria Quaglia Chambers (husband Bill); Roger Quaglia (wife Sarah). Donna was also blessed to be called 'Aunt' to her nieces and nephews. She loved her family, friends, her beloved dog, GioGio, and living life to the fullest.

The family extends their thanks and appreciation to Dr. Gregg Newman, and all the wonderful staff and volunteers for their care and understanding at The Ridley Tree Cancer Center of Santa Barbara, Mariposa at Ellwood Shores, and Serenity House of Santa Barbara.

A 'Celebration of Life' is scheduled for: Sunday, June 9, 2019, 12 Noon to 3:00 pm, at Stow Grove Park, 600 North La Patera Lane, Goleta, Area #3. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Ridley Tree Cancer Center of Santa Barbara, or Visiting Nurses and Hospice Care Foundation of Santa Barbara. Arrangement by Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels