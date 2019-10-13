February 8, 1936 - September 30, 2019

Doris A. Swalling, loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother passed away Sunday September 30, after a brief unexpected illness.

Doris was born in Idar-Oberstein, Germany in 1936. She came to Santa Barbara in October 1958 where she worked in the banking industry. She married Wilfred Swalling in 1961 and they moved to San Diego due to his job with General Dynamics.

After returning to Santa Barbara, Doris spent the next 25 years working as a building coordinator, starting with her own home. Doris built many houses and businesses in the Santa Barbara area. She was very active in Politics and was involved with several clubs. Doris and Wilfred enjoyed traveling to Europe and Asia. They also took many trips across the United States in their Motorhome.

She loved spending time with family, especially her great-grandchildren. She was a creative person and enjoyed making things for family and friends. Doris was always up for a good challenge or debate on any number of subjects.

Doris was preceded in death by her son Peter Swalling. She is survived by her husband Wilfred Swalling of 58 years, one daughter Rosemary (Joseph) Wladyka, two grandchildren Timothy Burgess, Sarah (Reimen) Gonzalez and 6 great-grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by everyone who knew her.

A celebration of life will be held on October 26th at her house for family and close friends.