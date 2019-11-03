Dorothy Alice Bruhn was born on March 30, 1924 to Rosina and Erich Bruhn in Bisby, Arizona. An only child, she soon moved to Eugene, Oregon where she pursued ballet and harp. It was the beginning of a life of many pursuits including a Masters of Economics from the University of Oregon.

While playing the harp in Cannon Beach, Oregon, she met Richard H. Roberts. They soon married and settled in Portland, Oregon in 1948, where she became involved with the Junior League and earned her pilot's license. After the family moved to Phoenix, Arizona in 1956, she studied Spanish, took up tennis, and continued her involvement in the Junior League as well as St. Luke's (a local hospital charity). After selling the family business, Diamond department stores, the family moved to Santa Barbara, California in 1968. She studied French, history and politics and became an avid bridge player. She traveled extensively and, without fail, spent at least a week or two each year skiing in Vail, Colorado. She removed her skis for the last time at the age of 90. Her nickname within the family of "Energizer Bunny" was well deserved!

She lived life with a great sense of style, from interior decorating to entertaining and was always impeccably dressed. After 62 years of marriage, ending in 2006 with Dick's passing, she is survived by their four children - Karen, Greg, Kent and Robin and by four grandchildren - Patrick, Juliette, Christin and Jason.

The family wishes to give special thanks to her four dedicated caregivers, who made it possible for her to peacefully pass away at home, with family by her side: Zoila, Pamela, Tatiana and Flora, as well as Central Coast Hospice.

