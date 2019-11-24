Dorothy passed away October 10, 2019. Diagnosed with pancreatic cancer seven weeks prior, she died peacefully with family by her side. Dorothy was born July 9, 1933 in Kitchener, Ontario, Canada to Louise and Roy Bauer. She had six older siblings: Margarite, Gerry, Glenadine, Don, Joan and Ruth. Dorothy grew up in the family home next door to her father's skate factory in Kitchener, but she and her family spent summers at Lake Rosseau in Muskoka, Ontario. Dorothy attended Wheaton College in Wheaton, Illinois graduating with a B.A. in 1955. It was there that she met her first husband Tom Byron. They had two children: Tom, Jr and Annie. The family lived in Pennsylvania and Illinois before moving to Santa Barbara in 1965. Less than seven years later, Tom – then Dean of Students and Men's Basketball Coach at Westmont College – died of cancer. She worked as a teacher at Cold Spring Elementary School from then until she married Bill Hannah six years later. Bill and Dorothy lived in Australia for six years, before returning to Santa Barbara. Bill passed away in 2009. Through all that came her way, Dorothy remained steadfast in her faith in God and love for her family. In addition to her two husbands, Dorothy is predeceased by her six siblings, as well as her stepson Sam. She is survived by her children Tom, Jr (Joy) and Annie (Steve), stepchildren Billy, Beth (Mark) and Dave, grandchildren Ty, Baylee (Ante), Hannah (Mike), Emily and Matthew, and great-grandchildren Luka, Niko and Eli. A memorial service will take place at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, December 14, 2019 at El Montecito Presbyterian Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Westmont College Men's Basketball program.