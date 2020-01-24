Doug was born November 5, 1934, at Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, the second son of Dr. Alfred Bulkeley and Marguerite Bone Wilcox. He died on December 29, 2019, age 85, a stone's throw away, at Brandel Hall at Samarkand.

He grew up in small town Santa Barbara, attending Roosevelt School, Santa Barbara Junior High and Santa Barbara High School, where he excelled in football, basketball and friendships. He attended the University of Colorado and graduated Phi Beta Kappa from UCLA with a degree in biology in 1956.

After military service in Korea, Doug landed in the San Francisco Bay Area, eventually earning degrees at San Francisco State and Sonoma State. While working at the Naval Biological Labs in the East Bay, he met and in 1965 married Yvonne Allison of Wallasey, Cheshire, England. Doug and Yvonne lived in East Oakland, then Brisbane, where in 1967 their first child, Paul Kennedy, was born. Doug taught at Balboa and Washington High Schools in San Francisco before the family moved north to Petaluma, where daughter Heather Margaret was born in 1970. They soon moved on to Sebastopol and a stately old house on two-and-a-half acres, where Doug and Yvonne, their children and animals thrived for the next 45 years.

Doug taught science and math at Sonoma Country high schools and guitar at Santa Rosa Junior College until his retirement in the early 2000s.

Doug had a lifelong interest in history and the natural sciences and was widely traveled in the American West, Mexico, Europe and Yvonne's native UK. His abiding passion and particular genius, though, lay in music, particularly hot acoustic guitar, Western swing, Wes Montgomery-style jazz and the honest crooning of classic country. He also played fiddle, mandolin and had a voice like Willie Nelson. In the early 1950s Doug teamed with lifelong pickin' partners Russ Johnson and Stan Tysell as the Riders of the Sunset Bus, opening for Roy Rogers at Pershing Park. He was a well-loved and respected fixture in folk, old-timey and bluegrass circles for decades, and his Sebastopol home was a magnet for like-minded musicians at gatherings formal and spontaneous. A Sonoma County memorial is planned for the spring.

Doug's wife of 53 years, Yvonne, died at age 80 on January 17, 2019. Doug is survived by son Paul (Kira) and their children Allison Grace and Robert Douglas of Los Olivos; daughter Heather of Santa Rosa; brothers Philip (Sally) and Jonathan and sister Alita (Don) Rhodes, all of Santa Barbara. Nieces and nephews include Jim (Lisa), JP and Jenna Wilcox; Sara and Chuck Wilcox; Christoper and Jesse Rhodes; Mary Beth (Matt), Aiden, Henry and Claire Woodruff; Lauren Wilcox, Megan and Daniel (Laura) and Amara Wilcox-Free.

A musical memorial will be held at 10am on Saturday, February 8, at Trinity Episcopalian Church in Santa Barbara. Reception to follow.