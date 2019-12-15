John Charles Allen was born on April 5, 1942 at the Balboa Navy Hospital in San Diego, Calif. He passed away on November 9, 2019. His parents were Dr. John C. Allen and Margaret S. Allen. He met his wife Sandy while attending dental school in Kansas City. He was married to Sandra Lynn Allen for 52 years. They had four children, Brian, Catherine, John, and Loren. Brian and Catherine predeceased him. John had a brother Dr. Mark Allen of Santa Barbara, and sister Leeanne Glass of Waco, Texas.

John attended 8 public schools in California, Minnesota, Maryland, and North Carolina. He graduated from Santa Barbara High School in June 1960. John attended Santa Barbara City College and Long Beach State University. He attended dental school at the University of Missouri and graduated with a DDS degree in 1967. John practiced general dentistry at 1515 State Street in Santa Barbara for 40 years.

John was badly injured while bicycle riding on a Saturday morning with his doctor cycling group. He was hit by a car and suffered a broken leg and head injuries. John experienced rapid onset dementia and died of his injuries 12 years later.

John was an avid water man. He swam for Santa Barbara High School. John board surfed from San Clemente to Point Conception back in the pre-wetsuit days. He lifeguarded for the State of California at different beaches along the south coast. He built and enjoyed playing his beautiful Spanish guitar. In his youth, he restored a 1948 Ford woody station wagon and later raced around town in his silver bathtub Porsche.

He loved sport fishing and scuba diving. He owned and sailed several boats out of Santa Barbara Harbor to the Channel Islands and Catalina. John was also an airplane pilot. He enjoyed flying trips to the fishing resorts on the Sea of Cortez. He was a longtime Santa Barbara Yacht Club member and participated in the Navy League. He traveled the world with his wife Sandy. John will be missed by his family and friends. Burial to follow at Santa Barbara Cemetery, Santa Barbara, CA. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to the Parkinson's Foundation.