Dwight Buck, age 63, passed away on Monday, October 7, 2019 in Santa Barbara. Born in Corpus Christie, TX on February 1, 1956, he was the son of the late Richard and Marilyn (VanOlst) Buck.

Dwight graduated with a B.A. in Technical Communications from the University at Albany (SUNY) in 1978, immediately relocated to California, and never looked back. During his 40 years in business, he made his way from the ground up in many companies. He was employed in Marketing, Sales, Design and IT, diligently working to become Vice President at PCSI and then serving as the CEO for several companies including Nuera Communications, Structured Internetworks, and Connected Systems. More recently he consulted on online marketing and advertising projects for several businesses including EVP Systems.

Dwight enjoyed time hiking and skiing in the Sierra Mountains, especially the Mammoth Lakes area. He also appreciated morning walks along the California coast. He was an avid photographer, taking and printing many scenic nature photos. Dwight loved to read. He was a prolific writer with an intuitive understanding of the power of words. He had a penchant for learning new things, and recently merged his technical and artistic skills to create functional artwork in the 3D printing arena.

Dwight is survived by his sister Sue (Fred) Gliesing and nieces, Kelsey and Julie Gliesing. Rest in peace.