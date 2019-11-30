Edith Georgina (Shanley) Kux, resident of San Jose, CA, passed away on Sunday Nov. 3, 2019. She passed peacefully with family by her side. Born in London in 1923, she met her first husband during WW2 and survived The Blitz. She left her two brothers Rex and Peter, her parents, everything she knew and came to the USA on the Queen Mary as a War Bride with a baby daughter to her new life with her husband in Louisiana.

In her 96 years, she was a writer and journalist - so eloquent we all kept her cards and letters. She was an artist and painter - one of her modern abstract works graced her room and gave us such comfort in her last days. Later, she and her second husband, Richard Kux, split time between Michigan and Santa Barbara. Together they traveled the world, 53 countries. She inspired us to love art and color, appreciate other cultures, instilled a desire to travel, and gave us all a deep love of sweets. She loved books, especially visiting musty old book shops with cases of treasures and strong cups of English tea. She had a beautiful, full life and was so loved.

She was preceded in death by her husbands Eldridge (Eldrich) Joseph (EJ) Dupuis and Richard Kux. She is survived by daughters Gay Zsori and Pamela Bender, husbands John Zsori and Bill Bender and granddaughters Deb and Pam, brother Rex Shanley as well as other family in England. You'll be deeply missed but you'll be with us forever in fond, funny and heartwarming memories. Rest in Peace, Georgia.