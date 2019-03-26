Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edmond W. Gordon. View Sign

Edmond W. Gordon passed away peacefully from natural causes surrounded by family on March 12, 2019. Ed was born April 13, 1927 with his identical twin brother, Fred, in Redondo Beach, CA to parents Fred Sr. and Neva Gordon. After serving in the Navy, he moved to Santa Barbara. He met and married Kathryn McKee in 1949. Together they had three children Gary, Robert (Bob), and Susan. Ed worked his entire career for GTE first as a lineman and then a supervisor. Ed had a passion for sailing which he passed on to his sons. He was a world champion competitive sailor and won many awards and trophies in his adult life. He was named Skipper of the Year twice. After Kay's death in 1981, Ed married Nancy Lorden and started the second chapter of his life. Together they traveled the country in their motorhome and with their many friends in the Elk's Caravaneers. Ed's favorite place was Rock Creek in the High Sierra where the trout "trembled in fear at the sound of his name." When Nancy died after 28 years of marriage, Ed began the third chapter of his life with his loving partner Joan Lorden. Ed and Joan continued the adventures in the motorhome as well as several cruises and trips together. The family will be forever grateful to Joan for her loving commitment to Ed, visiting him every day at his final home of Vista del Monte. Ed is survived by his two children Gary (Janet) Gordon and Susan Woods; his eight grandchildren Scott Gordon (Julie), Kaycie Gordon (Joe); Ryan (Cari) Woods, Randy Woods, Katy Woods; James Gordon; Michael O'Shea and Meghan O'Shea. Ed is also survived by five great grand children. Ed was pre-deceased by his twin brother Fred, wives Kay and Nancy, and son Bob. At Ed's request, private services will be held at a later date.

