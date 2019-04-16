Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edward Albert Thompson.

Edward Albert Thompson passed peacefully from this life at the age of 79 on April 9, 2019 in Santa Barbara, California, his home for the past 59 years.

Ed was born July 11, 1939 in Boston, Massachusetts to Albert and Vera Thompson. On June 19, 1960 he married Carolyn Ann Benson and moved to Santa Barbara, Ca. where they had two children, Lynn (Clark) and Tracey (Hart).

An Entrepreneur, Ed had several successful business ventures in the field of asset recovery until his retirement in 2009. Some years after the death of his wife Cally in 2005 he met Sharon Talkington and the two of them became partners, enjoying traveling, playing golf, and being together up until the time of his passing.

He is survived by daughters, Lynn (Scott) Clark, Tracey (Doug) Hart, grandchildren Tracy (Jared) Ward, Jacob (Brittney) Niessen, great- grandchildren Jase and Colton Niessen, brother and sister-in-law Robert and Jane Benson, and partner, Sharon Talkington.

Funeral services will be Friday, April 19, 2019 at 1:00 in the Chapel at Santa Barbara Cemetery with interment following.

The family wishes to acknowledge the excellent, compassionate care Ed received at Oak Cottage Memory Care as well as Hospice of Santa Barbara. They made his final days with us much more comfortable and dignified. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .

Arrangements by Welch-Ryce-Haider