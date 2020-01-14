Edward Corral was born on February 8, 1932, in Ventura, CA. Shortly after his birth his family settled in Santa Barbara, CA where he resided for the majority of his life.

He graduated from Santa Barbara High School in 1950, where he met the love of his life Lupe Perez. They were married on January 4, 1953, and just celebrated their 67th Wedding Anniversary. "Eddie" had 4 children; Edward Corral Jr. (Debbie), James Corral (Pauline), Cynthia Batastini (Rocky), and Michael Corral (Loy). He also had 10 Grand Children and 11 Great Grand Children.

Edward was a Korean War Veteran. While in High School he joined the ROTC, after graduating he enlisted in the Army and served in the Korean War 40th Infantry Division from 1950 to 1952.

Edward was dedicated to his family, the Catholic Church and had a love for music.

The Corral Family would like to thank - JAY, JERICOE and ALICE for the loving care they provided to our Father.

A Rosary will be held on Friday, January 17, at 7:00 p.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows Church, 21 E Sola St, the Memorial will be on Saturday, January 18, at 9:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows Church, followed by a burial at the Calvary Cemetery 199 N Hope Ave. A Celebration of Life will follow the burial at 12:30 p.m. at the Veteran's Memorial Building 112 W Cabrillo Blvd. You may visit www.wrhsb.com for more information including maps.