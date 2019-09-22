October 30, 1931-August 27, 2019

Ed Foley passed away peacefully in his sleep at home on August 27, 2019 due to complications from Alzheimer's.

Ed was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to Edward Edwin Foley and Alfrieda Dorothy Foley. He was raised in Worcester, Massachusetts with his younger brother, Jon, and attended Auburn High School in Auburn, Massachusetts.

In 1950 at the age of 18, Ed enlisted in the Air Force. In his 9 years of service he specialized in photography and was sent to Japan, Korea, The United Kingdom and Nassau, Bahamas. In 1957 he was stationed at Vandenberg Air Force Base until his honorable discharge in 1959. While serving Ed was awarded The Korean Service Medal, United Nations Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal, and Good Conduct Medal.

Ed moved to Santa Barbara in 1959 and was employed by Raytheon. In 1960 he was hired by Patt Wardlaw, the new owner of KIST Radio. Over his 12 years at KIST Ed was a disc-jockey, host of "Doctor Pepper Dance Time" - part of the "Ed Foley Show" on weeknights, Chief Engineer, newsman, and News Director. Ed's years at KIST were memorable for him. In 1972 Ed was hired by KEYT-TV to co-anchor the 6 and 11 PM newscasts with Bill Huddy. In 1975 Ed formed Edward Foley and Co., Advertising. His clients included Exxon, Vreeland Cadillac, Mobile Life Support (now American Medical Response), and various political campaigns. Ed eventually returned to broadcasting doing newscasts for KEYT-AM Radio, and assignment editor for KKFX-TV and KEYT-TV. In between broadcast jobs, Sy Jenkins was kind enough to hire Ed to work at Jedlicka's Saddlery where Ed enjoyed waiting on old friends.

In the 80's and 90's Ed participated in the Old Spanish Days Fiesta Parade as announcer for live TV coverage, wrote the parade script and recruited announcers for the annual "El Desfile Historico". Ed was one of the founding members in 1973 of the Santa Barbara/Puerto Vallarta Sister Cities Committee. He was also a member of the Lions Club and a lifetime member of the Santa Barbara Zoo.

In 1980 Ed and Renee spent their honeymoon in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico and had many future visits for the next 27 years to the city and people they loved. They hosted visitors from Puerto Vallarta who came here for the Old Spanish Days Fiesta. Among those were Ramon Gonzalez Lomeli and his wife Bernie, who have remained very dear friends to this day.

Ed and Renee loved nature and until recent years frequently visited the Zoo, Museum of Natural History and Botanical Gardens. Lunches at the Harbor, Stearns Wharf, Goleta Beach, and walks at Lake Los Carneros were favorite outings. Ed could bring dead plants to life - quite the gardener! He cooked dinners into his early 80s.

Ed is survived by Renee, his wife of 39 years; his daughters Valerie Roses (Joaquin)

Mary Perry (Kevin), his sons Edward and Craig. He also leaves 12 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren with one more expected early next year, and 1 great-great grandchild. Joanne Foley, the mother of his children also survives him.

Ed's brother, Jon, predeceased him in 2014.

The family would like to thank Dr. Robert Zylstra and the wonderful Hospice team of Mike, Debra, Nancy, Elinore and Rosa for their concern and care.

A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, October 6, at Harry's Plaza Cafe from 2-5 PM.

Memorial donations in memory of Ed may be made to Trusted Hospice or the .

Ed was the most loving husband and friend I could have ever wished for. Adios until we meet again.

Love,

Renee