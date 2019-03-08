Lalo Moreno, 96, unexpectedly passed away on February 24, 2019. Lalo was born in Carpinteria, California to Anselmo and Fidencia Moreno. He was the oldest of six children. After serving in the Army during World War II, he worked for the City of Santa Barbara. Music was his passion, he recorded records, sang on the radio and was a much loved local musician. He called Carpinteria and Santa Barbara home before moving to Lompoc to be closer to his children.

He is proceeded in death by his parents, wives, and siblings: Mary, Sally, Lupe and Ralph. His children Tony, Gilbert and MaryEllen are in Heaven welcoming him home. He is survived by his sister Cati Martinez and his children: Edward (Irma) Moreno, Linda (John) Mata and Martin Moreno. He had numerous grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Memorial Mass will be celebrated Saturday March 16, 2019 11:30am at St. Joseph's Church in Carpinteria. Burial will follow at the Carpinteria Cemetery.