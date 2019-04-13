Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edward J. Uhl.

Edward J. Uhl, age 88, passed away unexpectedly on February 23, 2019 due to head injuries from a fall. He was a resident of Goleta for 47 years.

Born on 8/23/1930 to Michael Uhl and Gertrude Kuhn Uhl, he was the seventh of nine children. He met Joanne Manke at a dancing class and they married in England on May 29, 1959. They settled in Milwaukee, WI where they had 4 children, Terri, Mike, Tim, and Shari. They moved the family to Goleta, CA in 1972.

Edward was born in Sioux City, Iowa, and served in the army from 1948 to 1951. He attended Milwaukee School of Engineering, graduating in 1957 with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. He worked his entire career for Delco Electronics, an aerospace division of General Motors.

Ed was well loved by many and appreciated for his easy-going personality, great sense of humor (playful prankster at times) and gift of storytelling. He enjoyed challenging and creative projects and no project was too big to tackle. He was quick to offer a helping hand and generous with his time in helping others with their projects. He was the ultimate handyman. He was highly skilled as a welder and created many welded sculptures from scrap metal. He was thrifty and loved a bargain. He had a creative use for everything. He was an excellent listener and had abundant words of wisdom to offer. His wise counsel was sought after by many. He was a rock to his children throughout their lives and will be greatly missed.

Edward is survived by his four children, Terri Brocato, Michael, Tim (Laura), and Shari Powell; seven grandchildren, Shayna, Anthony, Terisse, Candice, Camille, Owen, Justin; and 2 great-grandchildren, Kaylie and Carter. Edward is also survived by a sister, Jeanette Neely. His other siblings, Elaine Lee, Melvin, Leonard, Raymond, Anna Mae Burnett, Robert, and Joanne Bentson preceded him in death.

A memorial will be held at 11:00 am on Sunday, May 5 at SB SDA Church located at 425 Arroyo Road in Santa Barbara. A celebration of life lunch will follow immediately after at the same location. An email RSVP for the lunch would be appreciated ([email protected]).