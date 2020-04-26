Edward Joseph Zaske of Los Alamos, California, formerly of Jackson, Michigan passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at the age of 69. He was the son of Edward and Ellen (Jackson) Zakrzewski, born November 24, 1950. Edward was preceded in death by his Father. He is survived by his wife, Margarita, stepsons Daniel and Javier Arana, his mother Ellen, sister Linda (Richard) Faber, nephew Scott (Terri) Sharrar, and niece Lisa (Ryan) LaRose. He was a 1968 graduate of Northwest High School and had an Associate Degree in Engineering from Jackson College and a Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from Michigan State University. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War from 1972 to 1975 and was stationed in Germany. Ed worked for EDS for 15 years as Systems Engineer. After 16 years with the County of Santa Barbara, CA, he retired as Information Systems Manager in March 2017. He lived most of his life in Michigan and the las 23 years in his beloved state of California. He loved spending time with family and friends, and enjoyed singing and playing music with his band "The Citations", and enjoyed outdoor activities, camping, hiking, mountain biking, cooking, entertaining, beach volleyball, gym, sports, the ocean, golf, wine tours, country drives, western movies and country music. He liked to find bargains at estate sales and to shop for kitchen gadgets for his "Honcita" (Margarita). Due to Covid-19, there will be no funeral service. Burial will take place Friday, May 1, 2020 at Santa Barbara Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara (www.cfsb.org). The Cancer Foundation is the largest contributor to the Ridley-Tree Cancer Center where Ed received his health care treatments.