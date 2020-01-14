On the morning of Wednesday January 8th, 2020 Edward Martinez passed away peacefully in his sleep at Mission Terrace Convalescent home in Santa Barbara California he was 90 years old.

Edward was born in Santa Barbara, CA, the son of Juanita Santana and Francisco Martinez one of nine children. He served in the army and was honorably discharged in 1951; he was married in 1955 to Josephine Martinez who preceded him in death in 2015.

Edward is survived by his five daughters, Frances Lobaugh, Anna Walsh, Catherine Leyva, Mary Bennett and Alice Martinez, 2 grandchildren, Jennifer Dorwin and Nikki Schipper, 3 great grand children, Jamie & William Dorwin and Solace Schipper Johnson, 2 brothers John & Frank Martinez and his sister Jennie Rayas.

A burial service will be held at Calvary Cemetery 199 N Hope Ave, Santa Barbara, CA 93110 at 11am on Wednesday January 15th, family and friends are welcome to attend.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Our Lady of Sorrows church in his memory.

To leave online condolences e-mail www.wrhsb.com.