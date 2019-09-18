Edward Daniel Rubio, 84, passed away September 11, 2019 surrounded by family at his beloved Rancho Rubio in Carpinteria. Eddie was born January 16, 1935 in Santa Barbara, California the son of Jesus and Frances Rubio. He married the love of his life, Nancy Cravens on October 12, 1956 in Fort Lee, Virginia. They were married for 59 amazing years before her passing in 2016.

Mr. Rubio was a 1954 graduate of Carpinteria High School and a loyal parishioner of St. Joseph?s Catholic Church. After serving in the Army, Eddie worked for Channel City Lumber before getting the opportunity to develop Rancho Rubio into not just an avocado orchard, but a place for everyone to gather. He enjoyed hosting hundreds of events at the "Ranch" (Rancho Rubio/Cravens Ranch), where "Paba" always made sure there was plenty of food and fun ... and the more people the better. Nothing made him happier than watching his kids and grandkids participate, whether it be football, basketball, soccer, dance or cheerleading. Often referred to as MR. WARRIOR, he not only attended every game, but did everything possible to make sure every kid in Carpinteria had the chance to be part of the Warrior Tradition that he loved so much. Thousands of kids over the years have taken the field knowing Paba would be leading the crowd with "HERE WE GO WARRIORS, HERE WE GO!". But it didn?t end on Friday Nights, as he spent almost 45 years attending both home and away games for his beloved USC Trojans.

Known by just about everyone in Carpinteria, and often referred to as the "Mayor", Eddie held a special place in the hearts of many and will be deeply missed. We thank you for all the love and unconditional support to you gave to everyone. Your love for family and all that Carpinteria has to offer is something that can never be replaced, but you will forever remain in our hearts. WARRIOR SPIRIT NEVER DIES!

Eddie is survived by sisters Margaret, Arcadia and Mary, as well as 3 daughters and their spouses: Kathryn DeAlba (Greg), Melissa, Julie Shamblin (BJ). He leaves behind an amazing legacy of 9 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild.

Mass will be held on Thursday, September 19th. 10am at St. Joseph Catholic Church (Carpinteria). Interment to follow at Carpinteria Cemetery (1501 Cravens Lane)

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Carpinteria High School Athletics, 4849 Foothill Road, Carpinteria, CA 93013. Please visit www.wrhsb.com to leave an online memory or condolence. Arrangements entrusted to Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels.