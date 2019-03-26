Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edward Winslow Collins II.

Our own gypsy soul, Edward Winslow Collins II, really known as Ward, passed peacefully in the early morning hours of March 18, surrounded in love and comfort by his family. Over the past 10 months, Ward battled a difficult fight with cholangiocarcinoma. Through a poor prognosis and grueling surgeries and treatment, Ward 'fought' on like a true USC fan with little complaint and a positive outlook. But even our strongest fighters need to rest to find their true victory.

Born on December 21, 1970 in Santa Barbara, California, Ward was a real gift to Win and Dorothy Collins. Raised in Montecito, Ward's childhood was marked with bodysurfing and bodyboarding, beginning at Miramar Beach and many other beaches on the Central Coast. Plenty of time was spent fishing on the Santa Barbara pier and harbor, and hitting the road for family adventures in the Collins' brown VW bus with his younger siblings, Bessie and James. Always one to test the limits, Ward and his friends were known as the Montecito (Cito) Rats for raising a bit of good, clean cain in sleepy Montecito.

Ward attended New Mexico Military Institute and Santa Barbara High School. Ward traded his body board for skis and found a new passion for the mountains in Lake Tahoe where he resided for many years as an integral part of an 'educated ski bum' community who rarely paid retail for just about anything.

Ward graduated from Sierra Nevada College and began a very successful career in the ski business, having worked for Rossignol Ski Company for 4 years, and as an expert boot fitter for many of the big names in skiing. He then parlayed these skills into product management and marketing for companies like SuperFeet and MatMarket. His career took him all over the world to refine his mastery of the perfect fit.

Ward met the love of his life, Holly Hood, in 2005 and they lived together in Bellingham, Washington raising a couple of fat and happy cats. Ward was a devoted husband, son, brother, and uncle to his 5 nieces and nephews who he adored and loved to help raise. Ward will be forever known for his love of surf and ski, his gift of gab, his ability to dream up the next 'big thing,' and his fierce loyalty to his family and friends. We find comfort knowing that Ward has found his peace in an eternal sunset. Sail on into the mystic, our dear Wardo ?.

We love you,

Mom and Dad, Holly, Billy and Bessie, James and Gina and your 'crew'