Elaine, born in Minneapolis, Minnesota, passed away on February 16, 2019 in Elk Grove, California at the age of 93. During her life she was a wonderful mother to her 3 children, James(De Nece), Diane and Deborah(Tony) and a wonderful grandmother to her 13 grandchildren, 23 great- grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren. While her own children were young, they would spend the summers at West Beach with all her friends and her friends' kids. Elaine was the heart of her family and mentor to all her family members. George, her husband, would say that there was never a dull moment with her colorful, big personality. Her heightened sense of fashion meant she was always well dressed and her black hair was always coifed to perfection. She loved to play games and was quite the entertainer as she was a great story-teller. Her family always loved to sit at the kitchen table and hear all the stories about her husband, her children and herself. All of the family loved Christmas, when she would make a festive meal and open presents which she did into her late 80's. Her home was always spotless, well decorated and ready to have fun barbeques with her husband, George, children and friends. She had a career with General Telephone Co. for 30 years as a telephone and information operator and her stories from those experiences were hilarious. She had many friends and always enjoyed having luncheons with them, especially after she retired. After retiring, Elaine took tremendous joy traveling the world with her husband and loved to go to Greece. Retirement also gave her the opportunity to volunteer at our local hospital and at the church she attended, First United Methodist, amongst other volunteer activities. One of her favorite times of the year was during the Greek Festival when she celebrated her Greek heritage. Elaine's family history included one of the first Quakers, William Gregg who was a member of a colonial Society of Friends (Quakers) group begun by William Penn. The Gregg family came by boat to Chester (now Upland), Pennsylvania in 1682. Elaine was pre-deceased by her husband George, whose mother, Emily Nidever was a grandchild of Captain George Nidever, who rescued Juana Maria from San Nicolas Island and brought her to the Santa Barbara Mission in the 1830's. Elaine was predeceased by her husband, George, her sister, Paula, who she was very close to, as well as Paula's son, Steve, her first granddaughter, Lisa and a grandson, Marc. Graveside services will be held Friday, March 1, 2019 at the Santa Barbara Cemetery at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers please remember Elaine by donating to Alzheimer's research. Arrangements by Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels.

Published in The Santa Barbara News-Press Online Edition from Feb. 27 to Mar. 3, 2019

