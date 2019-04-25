Born - December 5, 1938

Died - April 12, 2019

Elaine Carman Herrera Webster passed away peacefully the morning of Friday, April 12, 2019, surrounded by her 4 sons and husband of 51 years,

Joseph Webster.

Elaine was born on December 5, 1938 in Santa Barbara, California to Esther M. Cordero. A life-long resident of Santa Barbara, Elaine was the youngest of 2 daughters. She attended Notre Dame Elementary School before graduating from Santa Barbara Catholic High School.

Elaine worked for the Santa Barbara Court House before landing a job as the secretary to the Santa Barbara Harbormaster. It was in December 1966 that she met her husband, Joseph Webster, at a New Year's Eve Party at the Casa Dorinda in Montecito. Joe describes their first encounter as "the luckiest day of his life." Soon thereafter they wed in November 1967 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church and started a family of their own.

Elaine was a devoted and loving wife and mother. She lived for her 4 sons. If you grew up in Santa Barbara, you likely saw the big blue and white van Elaine drove taking her sons and their friends to baseball, soccer, basket ball games and tennis matches. She was actively involved in her boys' school PTA and events. Her home was always open to her sons' friends. She was known around town for her amazing cooking and hospitality.

Elaine was an avid environmentalist, and took pride and joy in creating beautiful habitat gardens that entertained bees and hummingbirds. She was also very passionate about antiquing and was an active member of the Fiesta City Doll Club.

Elaine will always be remembered for her kindness, generosity and loving nature. She thrived on always helping others. While as a family we mourn the passing of this incredible wife and mother, we seek solace in knowing we have inherited an angel in heaven - she will never be forgotten, she will always be with us - we love you mom.

Elaine is survived by her husband, Joseph and their four sons: Daniel and wife Ashley, Alex, Aaron and Adam and wife Lisette.

Arrangements entrusted to Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels.