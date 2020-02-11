Elaine Owen

Elaine Owen, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away Friday, February 7th with her family surrounding her. Elaine was born August 31st, 1935, in Glendale, California. She is survived by Richard Owen, her husband of 65 years; children and spouses John and Michele Owen, Dan and Deanna Duffy, Josh and Joie Owen; grandchildren Jennifer Salas, John Owen, Danny and Sara Duffy, Jacquelynn Owen; and 7 great-grandchildren. Elaine is also survived by brother Bob Klug and sister Linda Klug. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Terril-Lynn Owen, and brothers Rick Klug and Bill Klug. Elaine has left us with a legacy of love and friendship. A celebration of her life will be held on Thursday, February 13th, 1:00pm, at Santa Barbara Community Church, 1002 Cieneguitas Road, Santa Barbara. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Elaine's favorite charities: () and Noah's Bandage Project.
Published in The Santa Barbara News-Press Online Edition from Feb. 11 to Feb. 15, 2020
