Elaine went to be with her Lord and Savior on 2/17/19 after a long and courageous battle against Parkinson's disease and breast cancer. She was born in Chicago, Illinois on September 4, 1929.

After graduation from High School she began work in the accounting office of Scott Foresman Publishing Company where she met her future husband. She and Harry Gruen were married June 11, 1949.

Harry's engineering career took them from Chicago to Geneva, Illinois; Carlisle, Pennsylvania; Davenport, Iowa and on to Santa Barbara in 1966. In 1969 she and Harry founded Spectrum Technology in Goleta where she supported him in the business until it was acquired by Datum Inc. in 1986. She was a dedicated homemaker and was actively involved with the social aspects of the business. She was also involved in school activities when her children were in school and spent many hours with neighborhood children who freely confided in her and considered her a special friend and ?Mom.? Elaine made friends easily and kept in contact with those she met over the years in all the many places she and Harry lived. She was loved by and will be missed by many in addition to her close friends and family.

Elaine was a dedicated Christian and loved her Lord Jesus. She loved using her gift of hospitality, whether cooking meals for church events, or hosting parties for family and friends in her home. Her door was always open and her heart was always ready to listen and share with others.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Gordon and Iona Weiler, and her three brothers, Gordon, Vernon and Norman Weiler. Elaine is survived by her husband, Harry, and their four daughters, Susan Trout (Mike) of Beaverton Oregon; Nancy Iden (Dennis) of Solvang ; Marcia Caswell of Goleta; and Beverly Boland (James) of Oxnard, California. She leaves 9 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.

The family would like to express their deep and heartfelt gratitude to the private caregivers, the staff of Maravilla, and Assisted Hospice. We are blessed by your devotion and love not only for Elaine, but for the needs of the family as well.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to a .

A celebration of Elaine's life will be held for family and friends on Saturday March 9th at 1:00 p.m. at the Maravilla Clubhouse, 5500 Calle Real, Santa Barbara, CA 93111.