1936-2019

Eldon "Howard" Petersen, at the age of 82, passed away on May 16, 2019, surrounded by loving family after a valiant fight with Parkinson's. Howard was born in Solvang, CA on June 8, 1936, to Hans and Mabel Petersen.

Howard was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Arden and Dale and his first wife Linda. He is survived by his wife Carol, daughters Brenda (Mark), Debbie (Pete), son Kevin, grandchildren Charlene (Steven), Jonathan (Caitlin), Justin, Brad, Kayla, Krystal and great-granddaughter Kinleigh. He also leaves several nieces and nephews and dog Mattie.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Friday, June 7th at 11 am, at Bethania Lutheran Church, in Howard's honor.